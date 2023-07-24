RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.
The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. along the railroad tracks near the Pullen Road bridge crossing, which is between Pullen Park and North Carolina State University, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
A male died in the incident. Police said an active death investigation is underway Sunday night.
The Pullen Road bridge over the railroad tracks was closed for a while after the incident as police investigated.
Amtrak officials told CBS 17 that Amtrak train 91, the Silver Service/Palmetto, was traveling from New York to Miami when a person who was trespassing on the tracks came into contact with the train.
The Amtrak website indicated the train was 2 hours and 15 minutes late and was still stopped as of 11:45 p.m.
The incident also appeared to delay Amtrak train 78, Carolinian/Piedmont, from Charlotte to Raleigh Sunday night. The train was nearly an hour late as of 11:45 p.m. and was stopped in Cary.