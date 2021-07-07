1 dead after explosion at King home; possible evidence of homemade fireworks found, investigators say

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an explosion at a King home where investigators found chemicals used for making fireworks, according to Fire Marshal Scott Aaron.

At about 6:55 p.m Tuesday, crews responded to a report of an explosion on the 300 block of Northfield Drive.

Fire Departments from Sauratown, King, South Stokes, Double Creek, Rural Hall and Pinnacle responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to put out the flames at the home.

One person died at the scene.

The Stokes County Fire Marshal’s Office and Stokes County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the fire.

In the home, investigators found an unknown substance that they were later able to identify as chemicals used for making fireworks. Crews rendered the chemicals safe before taking them out of the home for laboratory analysis.

Multiple neighbors tell FOX8 that a man who lived at the home sold fireworks.