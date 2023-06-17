DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – One person was injured after a boat crashed into Old Manns Harbor Bridge Thursday night in Dare County.

According to Lieutenant John Beardsley of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, a 62′ cabin cruiser was traveling through the Croatan Sound just before 10 p.m. when it experienced engine trouble, causing the boat to lose power.

The momentum and the current then pushed the boat into the bridge and caused the vessel’s flying bridge to collapse onto two people who were on board.

Lt. Beardsley says the captain of the boat was uninjured following the crash and was then able to restore power to the boat long enough to navigate the boat away from the bridge and drop anchor.

The other person on the boat was transported to Outer Banks Hospital. The extent of her injuries has not been reported at this time.

The boat remained in the Croatan Sound Friday morning and the cause of the crash is under investigation.