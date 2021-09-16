$1 million Powerball win in North Carolina as jackpot climbs to $457 million

RALEIGH – Someone who played Powerball in Pasquotank County won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing as the jackpot climbed to $457 million.

The winner bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-4-18-46-62. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

A second ticket sold at the Food Lion on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh won $50,000. The ticket matched four of the white balls and the Powerball. In all, 26,523 tickets won prizes in North Carolina, ranging from $4 to $1 million. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot. If someone in North Carolina wins the jackpot in the next drawing on Saturday, they have the choice of taking their prize as a $457 million annuity or a lump sum of $331.6 million. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

On Friday night, North Carolinians also have a chance to play for a major Mega Millions jackpot of $405 million as an annuity or $294.7 million cash. Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now weigh in at more than $400 million, totaling together $862 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.