1 new flu death in NC, total at 10 for the season

(WNCT) In North Carolina one more person has died from the flu, bringing the state total to 10 for the season.

With the rising number of cases, UNC hospitals and UNC Rex are implementing new visitor restrictions.

Starting Monday, kids under 12 can’t visit the hospitals.

This is to protect more vulnerable patients.

“If you haven’t had a flu shot it’s never too late to get one, people will probably not have protection for at least two weeks after the flu shot but it’s still okay to get one now,” said John Silvernail MD., Pitt County Health Director. It’s important to wash your hands, important to have good cough etiquette, cover your cough and kids are a bigger reservoir for influenza than what we used to realize so teaching your kids how to handle their snot and cough is important as well.”

Of course, if you’re feeling ill it’s best to stay home unless you’re going for treatment.