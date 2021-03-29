1 suspect still on the run after person injured, family pet killed in Zebulon shooting

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon police have identified a man charged after a shooting in which family pet was killed and a person was injured Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East North Street, according to a news release from Zebulon police.

Tymane Devon Adams

A victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital, police said.

“A family pet was shot and has died,” police said in the news release.

Tymane Devon Adams, 23, of Cary, was charged in the incident, but another person fled in a car toward Wendell, police said.

Adams was charged with assault with deadly weapon intent kill/inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied dwelling and damage to property.

No information about the other suspect was released by police.