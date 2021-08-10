1 year later, Wilson community comes together to remember slain 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A community gathered to remember Cannon Hinnant on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The 5-year-old was shot and killed while playing in his Wilson front yard. His neighbor, Darius Sessums, was charged with first-degree murder.

“Trying to adjust to life without Cannon, it’s been hard,” said his mother, Bonny Parker. “It’s been hard on us. His sisters who witnessed this, they’ve been going through a really hard time, but remembering Cannon every single day and talking about him every day helps us.

About 100 people released lanterns into the sky over Hinnant’s favorite park. The community showed support for the family through t-shirts and car decals. Many wore Hinnant’s favorite color, orange.

“It means the world to me,” Parker said. “It means the world to our family that we have this much support because we wouldn’t be able to make it without it.”

The vigil was held at a place close to Hinnant’s heart — the playground at J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex.

“He loved coming here. This was his very favorite park,” Parker said. “He wanted to go somewhere, it would be Gillette, that’s what he’d tell you.

Parker said the family donated nearly $300,000 to help renovate the playground. Parker said $100,000 has been raised to go towards renovating a baseball field in Wilson. Part of a GoFundMe that quickly raised over $800,000

That support is continuing one year later.

“Emotional, but blessed that everyone showed up and showed out for Cannon,” said his mimi, Heather Morgan.