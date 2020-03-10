1-year-old among 4 killed in Halifax County crash

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed in a traffic collision near Scotland Neck early Tuesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol o fficials.

The collision occurred just after midnight on Highway 125 near Sand Pit Road, northwest of Scotland Neck, the Highway Patrol said.

A vehicle was traveling west on Highway 125 when it crossed the center line and left the roadway – hitting a ditch.

The vehicle continued to move forward and slammed into trees.

The driver, Jacques Jamal Dickens, 27, of Tarboro, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was ejected and killed.

Ta’Nautica Shanay McDowell, 17, was in the front passenger seat and was holding 1-year-old London McDowell, authorities said. Both were killed in the crash.

Jamal Terrence Sherrod, 27, of Speed, was not wearing a seatbelt in the back seat. He was ejected and killed.

Shakierra Shanae’ Antanette McDowell, 25, was also in the backseat without a seat belt. She was ejected but survived the collision.

She was transported to a local hospital.

Highway Patrol said reckless driv ing was the primary contributing factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time if impairment played a role.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.