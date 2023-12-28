WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — While eating Christmas dinner at his Grandmother’s house, a 10-year-old boy sprang into action when he realized her next-door neighbor’s house was on fire.

Flames shot out of the windows of a Winston-Salem home off Brookway Drive on Christmas night.

A scary sight, Sharron Jones could see out her kitchen window

“My husband had gotten up from the table and walked outside and he runs in the house and says call 9-1-1,” Jones said.

Without hesitation, her grandson 10-year-old Amir Leslie did just that.

“There was a person who was in the house, we couldn’t really do much,” Amir said.

Amir’s mother, Shereka, says her oldest son knocked down the front door of the burning home before first responders arrived.

“The smoke just took their breath away. But by that time, the powerlines were just sparking and popping and stuff so my husband just told them to just fall back,” Leslie said.

On Tuesday, you could still see smoke coming from the home, and while Leslie’s family was unharmed during their rescue efforts Amir hopes everyone who lived in this home is okay.

“I’m just praying for the family, that’s it,” Amir said.

Winston-Salem Fire Department has not released any information on the cause of the fire or the condition of the homeowner.