NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A child is dead after being pulled from a Nags Head motel pool Sunday.

Nags Head Public Information Officer Robert Thurman says Nags Head’s Police and Fire Departments responded to the Colonial Inn at 3329 South Virginia Dare Trail just after 11 a.m.

When crews arrived, a 10-year-old Chapel Hill boy was receiving CPR from bystanders. The boy was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation, and currently no charges are expected.