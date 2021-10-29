10-year-old Charlotte boy fights off pit bull with backpack during violent attack, family says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 10-year-old boy fought off a pit bull with his backpack after being attacked and bit while walking home from school, his family told FOX 46.

Animal Control officials said that the boy was petting the dog when it snapped and bit him in the face.

The one-year-old dog is in rabies quarantine for the next ten days.

The mother of the boy said he’s now afraid to be outside.

“He doesn’t want to walk anymore, he doesn’t want to walk to the bus stop, he doesn’t want to walk home. He doesn’t want to go outside anymore,” said Jeanetta Blackmon.

Jeanetta said her son was terrified when the dog attacked him. When she saw him come running inside, she was scared too.

“I just don’t know how he got away, just the fact he got away,” remembered Jeanetta. “He said mom, I fell to the ground, I covered my face and I was hitting the dog with my bookbag and I ran.”

She said, she called 911 and tried to keep him calm.

“He was crying saying mommy, I don’t want to die. I don’t want to die. It was very traumatic because I was saying, ‘You’re not going to die. You’re going to be okay,’” said Jeanetta.

His injury is so bad, it’s the worst type of dog bite someone can get and still survive. A level five bite is the second-highest on the Dunbar Bite Scale.

“He’s here because he fought back, and most kids don’t know to fight back and I’m so grateful for that,” said Jeanetta.

She said, she doesn’t know how many stitches he got or if he’ll have a scar. But she said, she knows exactly what she wants to say to him when he starts getting scared.

“You’re okay. I love you. I keep telling him you’re brave, you’re strong, and you’re a fighter,” said Jeanetta.

She said, she wants the dog to be put down and for the owners to be charged. FOX 46 reached out to animal control to see if criminal charges are coming, and as of Thursday afternoon, we have not heard back.