Breanne Marie Jones

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 10-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in North Carolina has been found safe, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX8 on Tuesday evening.

Breanne Marie Jones was found in a wooded area off of N.C. 403.

The child is being evaluated.

There are suspects in custody but the sheriff’s office did not release their names.

Investigators earlier said Breanne may have been abducted by Jonathan Lewis Jones, 38, and Christina Renee Edge, 32.