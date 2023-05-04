CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 10-year-old golf fanatic whose dream of attending the Wells Fargo Championship has come true this week.

Harrisburg resident Brayden Naylor is a self-taught golf whiz who spends his weekends at Topgolf. Charlotte-based Dream On 3, a national nonprofit that helps local children and young adults living with life-altering conditions realize their sports dream.

Brayden’s passion for golf started out in his living room, Dream on 3 says. He would watch tournaments on TV and emulate the swings of all the players he looked up to. His parents quickly realized that this was something special.

Harrisburg Elementary School students celebrate Brayden’s trip to the Wells Fargo Championship. (Courtesy: Dream on 3)

Brayden has already been part of the festivities at Quail Hollow Country Club. His Instagram page shows him participating Monday in the First Tee of Greater Charlotte’s All-Star Kid’s Clinic. The Brayden’s Bunch post reads:

“Today was an afternoon Brayden looks forward to every year to kick off the Wells Fargo Championship. Thank you @firstteegc for being an awesome host and to all the wonderful volunteers for dedicating your time. We appreciate @paultesori and @mrstesori for making a difference in the special needs community!!”

Brayden lives with Down syndrome, which can present certain obstacles that his peers do not experience. However, Brayden is the definition of a dreamer. He has goals of being a professional golfer himself, and if you ask his coaches, he is well on his way.

Brayden Naylor attended the Wells Fargo Championship with his family at Quail Hollow Country Club Wednesday, March 3. (Courtesy: Dream on 3)

Dream on 3 is being assisted by sponsor National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) to make the dream happen.

First, the ‘dream’ day began with Brayden being picked up in a limo at Harrisburg Elementary. The upon arriving at Quail Hollow he toured the Titleist trailer. That’s where he will be surprised with his own pair of custom clubs.

Brayden will also have the opportunity to spend time with some of the tournament’s golfers as well as go “under the ropes” with his dad on Thursday as an Honorary Observer.