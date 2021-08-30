$100 summer card incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine ends Tuesday

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s $100 Summer Card program will end Tuesday, Aug. 31. As part of its ongoing effort to get more North Carolinians vaccinated and safely bring summer back, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has been offering $100 Summer Cards at select locations in various counties across the state. Cards were distributed to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.



Through Aug. 31, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $100 card after vaccination. Those who drive others will receive a $25 Summer Card each time they drive someone to an appointment at the completion of the vaccination.



Previously the Summer Card program provided $25 cards. Since increasing the amount from $25 to $100 on Aug. 4, several vaccine providers saw a noticeable increase in demand, and many ran out of their card allotments in a single day. Providers also saw increases of up to 98% in the number of Summer Card recipients compared to the prior week.

NCDHHS has been committed to supporting North Carolinians to get vaccinated. The introduction of the $100 Summer Card and the Summer Cash Drawings sought to increase vaccinations throughout the state. While this program will sunset on Aug. 31, NCDHHS will continue to implement new strategies to help people get vaccinated.



“As the more contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading across North Carolina, people should get vaccinated now to protect themselves and their communities,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy. K Cohen, M.D. “With record numbers of people needing ICU care, do not wait to vaccinate.”



Getting vaccinated and helping others do the same protects you from COVID-19 and against hospitalization and death. Rigorous clinical trials have proven the vaccines are safe and effective with more than 172 million people in the U.S. fully vaccinated.



COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and effective. To get a free vaccine near you, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567. You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.