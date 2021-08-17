100+ vaccinated students, staff at Duke University test positive for COVID-19, data show

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a hundred students, faculty, and staff at Duke University tested positive for COVID-19 in the week ending Aug. 15.

More than 9,600 tests were administered, yielding a positivity rate of 1.1 percent, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Of the 111 cases, 97 are among students while 14 are faculty and staff.

Duke University required proof of vaccination for fall enrollment.

The rate of breakthrough cases among students and staff at Duke is well below the statewide average for positives among vaccinated people. According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data between May and July 22, there were 7,300 breakthrough cases. That accounted for about 7 percent of all cases in that span.

Fewer than 1 percent of tests dating back to Aug. 2 have come back positive.

In all, Duke has administered more than 12,500 tests this semester. It reported 113 active cases.

