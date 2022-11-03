CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eleven people were hospitalized and many others were evaluated following a carbon monoxide leak in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood Wednesday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Emergency officials responded to the scene located in the 1300 block of East Boulevard.

Just arrived on scene in the 1300 block or East Boulevard where @charlottefire have evacuated multiples businesses and apartment units due to carbon monoxide levels. One individual told me this started about an hour ago. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/YnKhnVzgyC — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) November 2, 2022

Charlotte Fire said the entire building was evacuated.

Fire officials reported that 27 patients were evaluated for exposure. Eleven of those were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials said firefighters aired out condos, restaurants and stores to find the leak.

The source of the gas was found to have been a piece of equipment used for renovations that had been left on and set off the alarms.

Families were allowed back inside their homes and Medic cleared the scene by 9 p.m.