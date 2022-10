MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Eleven people were displaced after a motel fire late Sunday night in Macon County.

According to the Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office, a fire damaged several units of a motel complex in the 3000 block of Georgia Road.

Firefighters said one person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for the occupants.

The fire remains under investigation.