128 people sick after eating sushi from Harris Teeter

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- 128 people got sick after eating sushi they bought from two Concord Harris Teeter stores. The sushi was from a company called Advanced Fresh Concepts, and the symptoms are not pleasant.

Autumn Carver was one of them. “There has been vomiting, diarrhea, gastreointestinal pain, a lot of cramping, discomfort,” she listed. “Just literally unable to function,” she said.

She continued, “The severity was off the charts. In my life, I’ve never experienced anything quite like this.”

Carver and her doctor were trying to figure out what caused it. Days later, on Thursday, she got a call from the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

“To inform me that there was a contamination issue with the Harris Teeter sushi,” Carver said.

Shopper, Karen Matson, told FOX 46, “I had heard that there were 10 people, so 128 is quite a few.”

The number could actually be higher. The Cabarrus Health Alliance notified 429 households that bought sushi, but there are 107 additional transactions they can’t track down yet.

“They pulled my information from loyalty card data,” Carver said, “because I had used my Vic card on the purchase, so loyalty cards are a great thing because they were able to track most of the individuals that purchased the sushi.”

Health officials have traced the contamination to two stores: the one at 358 George W. Liles Parkway NW and the one at 1245 Concord Parkway North.

“That was almost my choice of lunch today,” said shopper Vincent Cura. “It was between that and a slice of pizza. I’m glad I went with the pizza.”

Harris Teeter removed the sushi, performed a deep clean and has since reopened the area. The bad sushi was sold between November 13th and November 19th. If you have had a similar experience, call the health department at 704-920-1000, because they’re still trying to figure out exactly what the contamination was.