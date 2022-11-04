RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing.

While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh.

There is one new millionaire somewhere in North Carolina after one ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million. That ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in the Iredell County town of Troutman.

Another lucky $3 Power Play ticket — which was sold at the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh — matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Eleven other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Those were sold in Mebane, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, New Bern, Huntersville, Littleton, Yadkinville, Holly Springs and Youngsville.

The jackpot Saturday, the second-largest in the history of Powerball, is worth $745.9 million in cash, officials said.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.