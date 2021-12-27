14-year-old shoots, injures officer near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was shot by a 14-year-old near an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened near the Woodland Estates Apartment Homes off Reddman Road near the 6100 block of Treetop Court.

Officers responded to the report of a suspect breaking into a car. A person on scene told police the suspect had pointed a gun at them.

When officers arrived, the teen suspect began to flee. During the foot pursuit, police said the suspect turned around and fired at officers, striking one. Police returned fire but did not hit the teen.

Authorities said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was a 14-year-old. They were taken into custody and are facing robbery and attempted murder charges.

A FOX 46 Charlotte crew on scene said at least 20 police vehicles were at the crime scene following the shooting.