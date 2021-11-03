14th annual Kayak for the Warriors raises over $57,000 to support Hope for the Warriors

The Town of Pine Knoll Shores presents the 14th Annual Kayak for the Warriors proceeds to Hope For The Warriors staff members.

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. – The Town of Pine Knoll Shores raised $57,200 through its 14th Annual Kayak for the Warriors. The annual event benefits Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family, and hope for veterans, service members, and military families.

The two-day event featured a golf tournament and 3.2-mile kayak and paddleboard race, and a barbecue lunch.

Since 2008, Kayak for the Warriors has raised over $700,000 benefiting Hope For The Warriors and its programs.

“It’s hard to believe that we are approaching our 15th year,” said Jean McDanal volunteer event coordinator for Kayak for the Warriors. “Even with COVID, we were able to have our golf tournament and our signature kayak/paddleboard race. It was great to see everyone come out and support us.

“This town is amazing – the cadre of volunteers never fails to take the reins of our efforts to make the events so successful. We look forward in 2022 to adding back in our Warrior Gala and auctions to complete our trifecta of events that support the mission of Hope For The Warriors.”

Founded aboard Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation, and transition services.

“As Hope For The Warriors celebrates its 15th year, we know the organization could not have grown to have a national presence without the longtime support of the Town of Pine Knoll Shores and its dedicated group of volunteers,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder, and president of the nonprofit organization. “We are proud that HOPE was born in Eastern North Carolina and each year looks forward to working with dedicated supporters like the Town of Pine Knoll Shores to continue to serve the military families in the area.”

The 2022 Kayak for the Warriors is slated to host its gala on May 14, the golf tournament on May 20, and the kayak race on June 4. For more information, visit k4tw.org.

For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.