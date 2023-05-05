PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A 15-year-old has died following a hunting accident Friday morning in Perquimans County.

According to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission Lieutenant John Beardsley, the call for the accident came in around 8:30 a.m. off Hickory Cross Road. Officials say two teens, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, were turkey hunting in the area.

The 17-year-old was standing up the look at turkeys across the field when he heard his hunting partner’s gun go off next to him. He then turned to see that the 15-year-old teen has been shot.

Officials say an investigation revealed that the 15-year-old was attempting to stand up when his own gun went off.

No further information has been released at this time.