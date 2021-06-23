17-year-old among 2 killed in crash that shut down I-40 westbound in Greensboro for hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash Tuesday on a busy stretch of I-40 was fatal.

Greensboro Police Department says that on Tuesday around 4:20 p.m., Priya Hairston, 19, crossed the center line and hit two vehicles; a white Kia and a black Jeep.

The driver of the Kia, Victoria Tate, 51, and a passenger in Tate’s car, Victoria Padilla, 17, were killed. Another child in the Kia was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured. There was a fifth car involved that only had minor damage from debris on the road.

Hairston has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center. There is an ongoing investigation.