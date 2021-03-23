17-year-old shot, killed in Asheboro during possible retaliation for shooting over weekend, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Asheboro on Monday, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

At 9:21 p.m., officers with the APD were sent to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Loach Street when they were told someone was shot.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas Shane Johnson, 17, of Asheboro.

At the time of the shooting, a passerby discovered him and called 911. Responding officers found a Johnson on the ground and immediately rendered first aid.

Paramedics arrived on scene and declared him deceased at the scene.

While no criminal involvement by Johnson is suspected in the March 21, 2021 shooting, police say he was present at the scene. Due to the proximity of the two scenes in time and location, detectives are investigating any possible connection.

The juvenile suspect charged in the March 21, 2021 shooting remains in a juvenile detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Randolph County 911 at (336) 318-6927 or the Asheboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 626-1300. This press will release will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.