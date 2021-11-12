17-year-old shot near elementary school in Kannapolis dies in the hospital, search for suspect underway

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 17-year-old boy who was shot while sitting inside a vehicle near an elementary school on Thursday has passed away, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the 500 block of East C Street.

Police said someone shot into a vehicle and the driver, Logan Broome, 17, of Kannapolis, sustained serious injuries and was flown to Atrium Health Main. Broome passed away from his injuries at the hospital.

The shooting did not happen at G.W. Carver Elementary School or on any school property, police said. No students or staff from the school were involved in this incident.

The investigation into this case remains open and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Kannapolis Criminal Investigations Division at 704-920-4000. You can also submit a tip anonymously at CabarrusCrimeStoppers.com.