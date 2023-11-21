GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting at Dudley High School earlier this year.

Amari Singletary, 18, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with:

first-degree murder

discharge of a weapon into occupied property

assault with a deadly weapon

possession of a firearm on educational property

felony

misdemeanor hit and run

Singletary is being held without bond.

On Friday, the Greensboro Police Department shared on Facebook that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that killed Matthew Grant on Sept. 29 in the parking lot of Dudley High School during a Friday night football game.

On Wednesday, police had announced that they had obtained warrants for two suspects, but did not identify those suspects.

“I can say I hope we are closer to…catching that individual we do have them identified and…we are actively looking for them at this time,” Police Chief John Thompson confirmed on Friday.

Since this suspect is a juvenile, no further details will be released, other than the fact that he has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm on school grounds, discharge from a moving vehicle and aggravated assault.

According to medical examiner documents, officials believe Grant, who was shot in the arm and the torso when a car drove through the parking lot, was not the intended target of the shooting.

In addition to Grant’s homicide, a Dudley football player was injured when he was hit by the suspect vehicle.

“The night of we had a vehicle that was a suspect vehicle. That vehicle is towed. It’s impounded,” Thompson said.

“This was a brazen attempt from two idiots that I hope will get arrested as soon as possible because Rev. Grant didn’t deserve that. So I thank the officers for being there,” one man said during the meeting.