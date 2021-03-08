19-year-old found dead after running multiple blocks after being shot, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A 19-year-old who ran multiple blocks after he was shot was found dead Monday morning near Blockrade Runner Drive, Fayetteville police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation said that officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Blockrade Runner Drive around 8:17 p.m. Sunday in reference to shots being fired in the area.

When officers went to the area, they couldn’t find any suspects or victims at that time.

Police said Monday morning it was determined that the victim, 19-year-old Cededrion Whitlock, had been shot and ran at least three blocks before he collapsed behind a fence in the area of 2900 Bargemaster Drive.

Whitlock was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.