19-year-old girl killed in crash on Old US 421 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was killed in a crash on Old U.S. 421 in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded toa crash on Old U.S. 421, near Bowman Dairy Road, in Randolph County.

Troopers say 19-year-old Julia Rose Nelson, of Randleman, was driving southeast in a 2010 Honda passenger car when she drove left of center and then off the road to the right.

Nelson’s car hit two trees.

The teenager died at the scene.

Troopers are working to determine if there were any other contributing factors.