19-year-old in Elon dies after juvenile unintentionally fires rifle that belonged to victim, deputies say

ELON, N.C. — A 19-year-old died on Saturday after a juvenile unintentionally fired a rifle that belonged to the victim, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 7:30 p.m., the ACSO responded to Altamahaw Church Street in Elon when they were told about someone being shot.

Once they were on scene, deputies determined that the victim was dead.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Colby Dillon Bradley.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that a 15-year-old juvenile unintentionally fired a Mosin-Nagant 7.62x54R bolt-action rifle that belonged to the victim.

According to witnesses who were present, the juvenile was examining the rifle and believed the weapon was clear.

The victim then entered the room and grabbed the rifle.

When the juvenile attempted to pull the rifle away, the trigger was pressed, and the weapon fired.

According to the district attorney, the juvenile will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.