1st positive COVID-19 case in Halifax County

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCT) Halifax County Public Health System confirms the first case of COVID 19.

Halifax County Public Health System is continuing to monitor the positive case while following CDC guidelines for monitoring.

Health officials are currently following up with other people who may have been exposed to this person.

Although there are tests available in Halifax County, only those meeting CDC guidelines and under the recommendation of their physician will be tested.

Call your physician’s office before going into the office to determine if you will need to be seen.