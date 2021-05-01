2 Chatham County deputies dismissed after drinking alcohol, shooting guns while off duty, sheriff says

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Chatham County deputies were dismissed after an investigation into shots fired in Pittsboro on April 11, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Pittsboro police responded to a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. on April 11 in the area of West Salisbury Street. Officers found three people standing in a parking lot where the shots were heard, the release said.

The three people were all off-duty law enforcement officers.

According to multiple 911 calls, two shots had been fired in the vicinity. Pittsboro police “quickly found evidence on scene to suggest that at least one of the subjects was responsible for the shots fired,” the release said.

All three had been consuming alcohol and initially refused to answer questions, according to the news release. Police found multiple personal firearms at the scene, which they said further complicated the investigation.

Two of the three were identified as Chatham County deputies. Sheriff Mike Roberson immediately suspended them pending an internal investigation, the release said. By April 14, the two had been dismissed, citing dishonesty and multiple policy violations, according to the release.

Roberson said he spoke with the district attorney the following week about the possibility of criminal charges against the ex-deputies.

The third suspect was identified as a sergeant with the Siler City Police Department, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.