2 children among 4 killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Moore County, NCSHP says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people were killed Friday when a car and tractor-trailer collided on Highway 1 in Moore County, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened when a 1998 Honda traveling south on U.S. 1 crossed the grass median. It collided with a tractor trailer traveling north.

The driver, 28-year-old Tesmond Thomas, of Aberdeen, was killed, along with all three passengers: Latanya Jones, 26, of Rockingham; Judah Thomas, 4, of Aberdeen; and Levi Thomas, 6, of Aberdeen, NCSHP said.

All of those who died were from the same family in Aberdeen, according to a report from the Sandhills Sentinel.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash, speed, and restraint usage are all under investigation, NCSHP said.

One lane of the northbound side was closed as authorities investigated.