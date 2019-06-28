2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into Cumberland County home

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN)

Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a home just outside Hope Mills late Thursday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The plane’s pilot and a person inside the home were killed when the Beechcraft Baron slammed into the home around 11 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Scene of Fatal Plane Crash in Cumberland Co., NC (WNCN)

Another person who was inside the home was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time. The FAA said they will release the aircraft tail number once officials identify the deceased and injured.

Highway patrol said it is unclear if the aircraft was taking off or landing at the Fayetteville airport.

The site of the crash is approximately three miles south-southwest of the airport and just 1,500 feet from Interstate-95.

One woman who lives on the next street over spoke to WNCN about the crash.

“When I woke up and turned the news on, I heard about it and I was really concerned because I have friends who live on this street and I didn’t know if it was them,” said Star Leone.

Her friends were OK. Leone said although she’s glad they’re safe, the crash is still tragic.

“It’s real heartbreaking. We always hear planes and helicopters flying over because the airport is like three miles away and, so you know, it just hurts my soul. It’s sad. It could have been anybody,” she said.

The FAA is investigating. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive Friday morning and will determine the probably cause of the crash, according to FAA officials.