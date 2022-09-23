WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead and more are displaced after an apartment fire early Friday.

Multiple agencies responded to Bethabara Gardens Apartments on Hickory Knoll Drive around 12:30 a.m. Eight apartment units on both the first and second floors were destroyed in the blaze. Crews have been on the scene for multiple hours.

Forsyth EMS confirmed that at least two people have died and four other people are hurt but expected to be all right. Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue several people in the upper-floor apartments.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the people displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.