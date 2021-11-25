2 dead after tractor-trailer hits car on I-85 in N. Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed when a tractor-trailer carrying mail on Interstate 85 crashed into a car stuck in the middle of the roadway, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The patrol said a car crashed just after 2 a.m. Wednesday and stopped in one of the middle lanes of I-85 south near Billy Graham Parkway in Charlotte, news outlets reported.

Around 2:15 a.m., a tractor-trailer crashed into the stopped vehicle on the interstate. Officials hadn’t identified the victims as of Tuesday evening. Medical personnel said a third person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The U.S. Postal Service said mail was scattered across the interstate, but it was retrieved, transferred to another truck, and taken to a postal facility to be processed

