2 dead in shooting outside UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating the third fatal shooting in less than 24 hours, officials confirmed Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 3700-block of Mayfair Street around 8 a.m. in reference to a shooting, police said.

Witnesses and others on scene told CBS 17 that the shooting occurred at the UNC Family Medicine Center on Mayfair Street. Police later confirmed that information.

The parking lot at UNC, as well as the parking lot of a Chinese buffet next door, is closed off with police tape.

Construction workers at the scene said they heard nine shots and that it sounded like the shooting occurred outside the building.

Those inside the health facility were evacuated.

Police said a man and woman were found dead in the parking lot when officers arrived on scene at the medical facility.

This shooting is the third in Durham since 1:15 p.m. Sunday. In that shooting, one person was killed in front of McDougald Terrace building 37 near the intersection of Wabash Street and Ridgeway Avenue.

A second shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the area of Enterprise and South streets. In that shooting, one person was found shot inside a vehicle and another person was dropped off at a nearby hospital after getting shot, police said. The person found in the vehicle died overnight at the hospital.

Police said they’re not searching for any suspects in the Mayfair Street shooting.