2 dead in shootings just 2 minutes apart in Fayetteville Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died in shootings that happened just minutes apart in Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Both shootings happened around 5:20 p.m., but were not related and were about 13 miles apart in different areas of the city, police said.

The first shooting was reported at 5:20 p.m. behind the Glam-O-Rama cleaners along the 400 block of Hope Mills Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a male and female were behind the business when the suspect approached them. During a physical altercation, the suspect assaulted the female, and shot the male victim,” the news release said.

The male victim later identified as Antonio Lorenzo Gonzales, 32, of Hope Mills, died after he was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The female victim suffered minor injuries.

Just two minutes later at 5:22 p.m. shots were fired along the 400 block of Teal Court.

Police said that at least two suspects forced their way into a home along Teal Court and shot a male inside at house.

“The victim was struck several times, and the suspects fled prior to police arrival,” the news release said.

The victim died at the scene, police said. He has since been identified as 23-year-old Kara Dixon.

The second deadly incident “does not appear to be a random shooting, the suspects were possibly known to the victim,” the news release said.

Anyone with information regarding the first shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 676-5793.

Anyone with information about the second shooting is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).