2 former Robeson County deputies reach $9M settlement with 2 men wrongfully sent to death row

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2014 file photo, Henry McCollum walks out of prison after being released from Central Prison in Raleigh, N.C. Lawyers representing two former North Carolina sheriff’s deputies agreed on Friday, May 14, 2021, to a $9 million settlement with McCollum and his half brother Leon Brown, who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 killing of an 11-year-old girl. (AP Photo/Michael Biesecker, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawyers representing two former North Carolina sheriff’s deputies have agreed to a $9 million settlement with two half brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the killing of an 11-year-old girl.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the lawyers for two former Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies agreed in federal court on Friday to the settlement with Henry McCollum and Leon Brown.

McCollum and Brown are both Black. They were released from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence exonerated them.

They were teenagers when they were accused in the 1983 rape and murder of an 11-year-old in Red Springs.