RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five employees have been charged after an investigation into the selling of cocaine and marijuana at two Glenwood South businesses.

In June, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) received complaints regarding the sales of controlled substances from employees of Botanical Lounge at 419 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.

As a result of these complaints, ALE agents initiated an investigation substantiating the complaints. Marijuana and cocaine were purchased from employees of Botanical Lounge, as well as, Armadillo Grill at 439 Glenwood Ave., according to an ALE news release.

As a result of the investigation, search warrants were executed by various law enforcement agencies on both businesses. Both locations are frequented by area college students. Cocaine and marijuana were seized during the search warrants, as well as, non-tax paid alcoholic beverages, the release stated.

The following individuals were charged:

Michael Eugene Williams, 42, of Raleigh, an employee of Botanical Lounge, is charged with five counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, four counts of sell marijuana, four counts of deliver marijuana, three counts of sell cocaine, three counts of deliver cocaine, and five counts of allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

Brittany Nicole Jones, 31, of Raleigh, an employee of Botanical Lounge is charged with three counts of conspire to sell and deliver cocaine, three counts of conspire to sell and deliver marijuana, three counts of deliver marijuana, three counts of deliver cocaine, and three counts of allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

Matthew Gayles, 37, of Raleigh, an employee of Botanical Lounge is charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

Jahquel Thoman Blyther, 23, of Raleigh, an employee of Botanical Lounge is charged with possession less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

Solomon Phillips, 41, of Raleigh, an employee of Botanical Lounge is charged with allowing criminal conduct to occur on an ABC licensed premises.

ALE special agents will submit a report to the ABC Commission documenting the investigative findings. The ABC Commission may choose to sanction the Botanical Lounge and Armadillo Grill through a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’ ABC permits, the release stated.