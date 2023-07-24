ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An hourslong standoff Sunday in Robeson County ended with the arrests of two people on murder charges, authorities said.

Trysten Jacoby Tyler, 21, of Lumberton, and Kayla Antionette Chavis, 36, of Shannon, are charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the killing of Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, 18, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas was found dead Friday after deputies responded at about 12:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Erika Road in St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators determined that he was killed in the 100 block of Chris Road in Lumber Bridge.

Sunday’s standoff took place when authorities went to a home in the 11000 block of Rennert Road in Shannon to follow up on leads in the case, the sheriff’s office said. When they arrived, Chavis ran inside.

Investigators then determined that Tyler and two juveniles were also inside, the sheriff’s office said. The juveniles came out during the negotiations and standoff, which went on for about three hours. It ended when authorities deployed a “gas agent” to force Tyler and Chavis out of the home.

Tyler and Chavis are being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center pending a court appearance on Monday, online booking records show.

Authorities said the homicide investigation is continuing and that more charges and arrests are likely. The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and the Lumberton Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.