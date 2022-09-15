RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents pumped gas Tuesday night in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said at approximately 11 p.m. two masked adult males approached a person at a gas pump at the Lucky Stop gas station located at 2196 Highway 401 Business. Deputies said at the time of the approach, one adult was pumping gas while the other was paying.

“The two males were wearing black ski masks, black shirts, one with an “Air Jordan” logo printed on it, and black shoes. One of the male subjects was also wearing black pants, while the other was possibly wearing gray pants,” deputies said. “[They] approached a vehicle at the gas pumps while the victim was pumping fuel into their vehicle.”

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s two children were in the back seat of the car when one of the masked men took out a handgun and entered the driver’s seat of the car.

Simultaneously, the other masked man pointed a firearm at the victim pumping gas before getting into the passenger seat.

“The two masked males then drove away with the vehicle, with the two juveniles still in the back seat,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the masked men drove for a bit toward Scurlock Elementary School before letting the two kids out at a J+ L Clover gas station at 685 Rockfish Road.

However, the men then sped off with the car and still have it as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies have not released the identities of any of the four victims. However, CBS 17 confirmed the children were girls.

However, they did say the stolen car is a light blue 2009 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hoskins at (910) 479-3832 or the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 875-5111.