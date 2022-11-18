The Tar River in a photo from the city of Greenville.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina rivers failed a water testing program this week to check for E. coli bacteria.

A group that normally tests river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.

“We know that recreation in our waterways is not limited to the summer months, so we wanted to provide water-quality information all year round,” Jill Howell of Sound Rivers said in a Friday news release.

Officials said 13 river sites were tested this week. During the summer, more than 50 river sites are checked.

On the Tar and Pamlico rivers Havens Gardens in Washington and Port Terminal in Greenville failed, the group said.

On Oct. 27, Lawson Creek Park on the Trent River and Glenburnie Park on the Neuse River failed.

The next date results will be released is December 15.

The full testing of more sites is set to return starting on Memorial Day 2023, officials said.