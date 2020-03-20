Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Town of Richlands Washington Montessori Public Charter School

2 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Fort Bragg

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT) A second and third positive case of COVID-19 have been reported to the Fort Bragg Department of Public Health.

The first individual is a 57-year-old Department of the Army Civilian medical professional who works in the dental department at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC).

The individual self-quarantined when they first developed symptoms before being tested at the Veterans Administration hospital.

The employee is in isolation at their residence in Cumberland County.

The second individual is a 29-year-old dependent of a Service Member on Fort Bragg.

The individual is currently in isolation at WAMC.

Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is investigating where these individuals may have had contact with people and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV