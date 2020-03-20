2 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT) A second and third positive case of COVID-19 have been reported to the Fort Bragg Department of Public Health.

The first individual is a 57-year-old Department of the Army Civilian medical professional who works in the dental department at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC).

The individual self-quarantined when they first developed symptoms before being tested at the Veterans Administration hospital.

The employee is in isolation at their residence in Cumberland County.

The second individual is a 29-year-old dependent of a Service Member on Fort Bragg.

The individual is currently in isolation at WAMC.

Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is investigating where these individuals may have had contact with people and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.