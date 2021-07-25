2 shot dead in car along I-85 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot and killed while riding in a car along Interstate-85 in Durham Friday afternoon, police said.
The two men were shot on the I-85 South entrance ramp to Duke Street, Durham police said just before 4:50 p.m.
There is no word about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.
More than a dozen police cars were at the scene as of 5:30 p.m. A lone car could be seen off the road in a grassy area with crime scene tape surrounding the area.
Police said they are working to find out if the shooting happened on I-85 or the I-85 ramp.
The exit ramp on I-85 S to Duke Street is blocked. Police also have closed Ruby Street in the area.
Several people at the scene formed a prayer circle around a tree as police continued to investigate late in the afternoon.
“It’s just sad, man. Every time you turn around, there is something going on,” said Keshon Blue, who said he is a family member of one of the slain men.
Blue said his teen brother was killed a few years ago.
“Just about five years ago, I lost my little baby brother in my front yard. He was 16. He was gunned down by gun violence. It’s just an ongoing roller coaster. It’s just a sad situation. You got people out there man — just jealous people — and you never know what’s going on. Like I said before, you never know what people’s motives are, why they do what they do.”
Meanwhile, three of five I-85 northbound lanes were closed at Hillandale Road, according to a statement from Durham police just before 4:10 p.m. and confirmed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The incident is listed as a road obstruction near Hillandale Road on the NCDOT’s website.
The estimated time of the scene clearing is 7:30 p.m., according to NCDOT.