2 shot dead in car along I-85 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were shot and killed while riding in a car along Interstate-85 in Durham Friday afternoon, police said.

The two men were shot on the I-85 South entrance ramp to Duke Street, Durham police said just before 4:50 p.m.

There is no word about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

More than a dozen police cars were at the scene as of 5:30 p.m. A lone car could be seen off the road in a grassy area with crime scene tape surrounding the area.

Police said they are working to find out if the shooting happened on I-85 or the I-85 ramp.

The exit ramp on I-85 S to Duke Street is blocked. Police also have closed Ruby Street in the area.

Several people at the scene formed a prayer circle around a tree as police continued to investigate late in the afternoon.

A prayer circle forms at the scene of a deadly double shooting along Interstate-85 in Durham on July 23, 2021.

“It’s just sad, man. Every time you turn around, there is something going on,” said Keshon Blue, who said he is a family member of one of the slain men.

Blue said his teen brother was killed a few years ago.

“Just about five years ago, I lost my little baby brother in my front yard. He was 16. He was gunned down by gun violence. It’s just an ongoing roller coaster. It’s just a sad situation. You got people out there man — just jealous people — and you never know what’s going on. Like I said before, you never know what people’s motives are, why they do what they do.”

Meanwhile, three of five I-85 northbound lanes were closed at Hillandale Road, according to a statement from Durham police just before 4:10 p.m. and confirmed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident is listed as a road obstruction near Hillandale Road on the NCDOT’s website.

The estimated time of the scene clearing is 7:30 p.m., according to NCDOT.