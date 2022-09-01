CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police have released the identities of two of the three suspects involved in a credit card theft turned officer-involved shooting Wednesday at Concord Mills mall.

Authorities said Wuanell Hernandez, 21, Christian Myles Tyson, 21, and an unnamed third suspect were involved in a reported theft at the mall and subsequent shooting with officers.

Both Hernandez and Tyson have been charged with obtaining property by false pretenses for stealing credit cards from a person identified as Xianjie Zhang at the Concord Mills mall.

According to the arrest report, Hernandez purchased shoes with the stolen card.

Police tell Queen City News the unidentified third suspect remains in the hospital in critical condition. This third unnamed suspect exchanged gunfire with officers inside the mall Wednesday following the theft.

Hernandez (left) Tyson (right) via Concord PD

The ordeal began Wednesday afternoon when the three suspects came across two Concord police officers at the mall after committing the theft. The three suspects fled from the police, running into the mall.

Authorities said the unidentified third suspect pulled out a handgun at that time. Both Concord police officers gave multiple commands to ‘drop the weapon,’ authorities said.

Instead of complying, the unnamed suspect reportedly fired at least one round at one of the officers.

The two Concord officers chased after the unidentified armed suspect into a construction area inside the Concord Mills mall, where they said the suspect fired another shot, with the bullet striking the ground in front of an officer. Both officers returned fire, striking the armed suspect.

Following the officer-involved shooting, Tyson was initially taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment and Hernandez was located behind a dumpster behind Best Buy at the mall.

A lockdown was put in place at roughly 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was injured during the shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now handling this incident. The identities of the two Concord police officers have not yet been released.

Concord Mills mall said Thursday they’re open for their normal operating hours 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Hernandez has been issued a $15,000 secured bond. Tyson has been issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Check back for updates.