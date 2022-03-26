SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency crews responded to a report of a plane crash Friday afternoon in Johnston County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, fire and EMS crews responded to a plane crash report near Jethro Circle, which is in the Smithfield area.

The scene is off of Cleveland Road and only a few miles from Johnston Regional Airport. Caldwell said it happened “well off the roadway.”

Two people were on board when the crash happened and have been taken to the hospital. According to Caldwell, both were alert and conscious, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

Blue Line Aviation of Smithfield later confirmed the crashed plane was a training aircraft with a flying instructor and student aboard.

Aerial view of the farmland surrounding where a small plane crashed in Smithfield on March 25, 2022. (Dave Hattman/CBS 17)

“We confirm that one of our aircraft was involved in an accident earlier this afternoon. We do not know the extent of any injuries at this time. We ask for your prayers and that you respect the privacy of those involved during this difficult time. We will continue to update as we receive more information and confirm the well-being of those involved,” Ashley Tucker, Blue Line Aviation vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and will be the primary investigating agencies moving forward.