2-year-old child found dead inside car in Gastonia, officials confirm

North Carolina
GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 2-year-old child has been found dead inside a vehicle Thursday in Gastonia, authorities confirm to FOX 46 Charlotte.

According to Gastonia Dispatch, officers responded to a call at 4:11 p.m. Thursday, June 24, regarding a 2-year-old child found dead inside a car along York Hwy at Industrial Fabricators Inc.

Police remain at the scene at this time. This tragic incident remains under investigation.

Check back for updates throughout the night on this breaking news story.

