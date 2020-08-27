20 Greensboro firefighters head to Lousiana to help with swift water rescue effort after Hurricane Laura

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team is sending 20 members of their team to Louisiana to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Laura pummeled the area.

This is part of a joint effort between Greensboro and Charlotte fire departments.

GFD says they plan to use boats and other equipment to rescue people from homes and help people who are stranded by the floodwaters in precarious locations.

The Charlotte firefighters will focus on urban search and rescue.

The firefighters left at 6 a.m. Thursday. They expect to be on deployment for up to 15 days.

Greensboro firefighters expect to arrive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, later Thursday evening to check in and receive assignments.