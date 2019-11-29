2020 candidate filing period begins Dec. 2

RALEIGH, N.C., (WNCT) – Voters across North Carolina soon will learn the candidates who will vie for their votes in 2020.

Candidate filing for most contests in the 2020 elections begins at noon December 2 and ends at noon December 20.

Candidates for the following offices must file their Notice of Candidacy – and pay their filing fee – with the State Board of Elections in Raleigh:

U.S. Senate

Statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor and other Council of State seats

State Supreme Court justice and Court of Appeals judge

District and Superior Court judge

District attorney

Because of ongoing litigation over the drawing of North Carolina’s 13 congressional districts, filing for candidates for U.S. House has been postponed.

Filing for all other contests will proceed as scheduled.

The State Board will provide guidance about congressional filing when more information is available.

Candidates for N.C. House, N.C. Senate and local offices file with their respective county board of elections.

For more information about filing, visit the “Candidate Filing” page on the State Board website.

“The State and County Boards of Elections look forward to working with candidates and voters as we prepare for the important 2020 elections,” said Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell.

During the filing period, a statewide candidate list will be posted to the State Board website here. The list will be updated regularly.

The 2020 primary election is March 3. The general election is Nov. 3.