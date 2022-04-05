GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Picking baby names can be a difficult decision for soon-to-be parents. It can be even harder with so many options from modern names to the classics.

Name.org released the Most Popular Names in North Carolina in 2022 based on the Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website. For boys, Liam ranked number one, followed by Noah and James.

The name Elijah dropped from number five to number six. Levi climbed in the rankings from number ten to number nine.

Seven of North Carolina’s top ten boy names are also on the national top 10 list, the three names unique to North Carolina are Jackson, Levi and Mason.

For girls, Oliva, Ava and Amelia are at the top of the list. Charolette dropped from number four to number five and Amelia climbed from number five to number three on the list this year.

Nine of North Carolina’s top 10 girl names are also on the national top 10 list, the one name unique to North Carolina is Harper.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in North Carolina in 2022:

Liam

Noah

James

William

Oliver

Elijah

Henry

Jackson

Levi

Mason

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in North Carolina in 2022: